Opposition to protest over Manipur Issue in Parliament premises today

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video 2023: The political battle has intensified on the issue of Manipur. Regarding this, due to the monsoon session 2023, the opposition will protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises today. Violence was witnessed during the Panchayat elections in Manipur. So on the other hand, a very shameful video of May 4 had come to the fore, about which continuous protest is being expressed.
