Orange alert issued in 10 districts of Gujarat due to storm Biparjoy

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Orange alert has been issued in 10 districts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm Biporjoy. Schools and colleges have been closed for three days, villages around Kutch Saurashtra were evacuated.

