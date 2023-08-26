trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653911
Other leaders including JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
After returning from South Africa tour, PM Modi was welcomed by JP Nadda and other leaders who reached Delhi airport. Addressing PM Modi said that he wished to meet the scientists, so first he went to Bangalore and then returned to Delhi.
