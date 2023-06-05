NewsVideos
“Our responsibility not over yet…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
After visiting and taking stock of the rail traffic restoration at the incident spot on June 4, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw got emotional. While speaking to the media persons he said that the goal is to make sure missing persons' family members are found as soon as possible and hence, their responsibility is not over yet. He said, “Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible. Our responsibility is not over yet.”

