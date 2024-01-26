trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714208
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
A historic moment unfolds in Delhi as the Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with the ceremonial 'Aavahan.' Breaking tradition, over 100 women artists take the lead, playing traditional Indian musical instruments like Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and more.

