Over 16 lakh Indians renounced citizenship since 2011, says Government data

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:08 AM IST

Over 16 lakh Indians renounced citizenship since 2011, says Government data The government on Thursday said in Parliament that more than 16 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship since 2011, including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period. The lowest number of people renouncing Indian citizenship during this period was 85,256 in 2020.