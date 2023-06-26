NewsVideos
Over 50000 Km Of National Highway Been Constructed: JP Nadda On 9 years Of Modi Government

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a public meeting on the completion of 9 years of PM Narendra Modi’s government in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26. He said that 54000 km of National Highway has been constructed in the past 9 years.

