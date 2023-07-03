trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630014
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
There was a sudden earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra on Sunday when it came to light that NCP leader Ajit Pawar broke away from his party and joined the Eknath Shinde government. Now on this issue, AIMIM chief Owaisi attacked the opposition unity meeting in Patna.
