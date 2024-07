videoDetails

Owaisi Targets Modi In Lok Sabha Speech

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha, 'Now perhaps the time has come when even using the word Muslim will be banned.' Owaisi said, 'The mandate that Narendra Modi has received is only and only because of hatred towards Muslims and Hindutva.'