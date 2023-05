videoDetails

Owaisi's strong attack on Congress, said- 'I have not come to Karnataka to divide Muslim votes'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the manifesto of the Congress party on Tuesday. He said that Congress, the oldest party, only makes promises before elections, does not fulfill them.