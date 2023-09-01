trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656530
Pakistan agitated over India's Sun Mission Aditya L1

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Aditya L1 Mission: Even though mission Chandrayaan-3 is sending back some interesting information related to the Moon every other day, ISRO's next mission, PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission, which aims to research about the Sun, is scheduled to launch on Saturday (September 2, 2023). About to be launched. , The 24-hour countdown of Surya Mission has started. In a tweet posted on Friday (September 1, 2023), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said, "The 23 hours 40 minutes countdown has begun for the launch on September 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM IST " It has been appreciated at 12:10 today."
Deshhit: Delhi Police to provide full proof security to G20 guests with women commandos and drone cameras
play icon1:3
Deshhit: Delhi Police to provide full proof security to G20 guests with women commandos and drone cameras
Know latest update on ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
play icon2:31
Know latest update on ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon9:58
LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
play icon9:54
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media
play icon9:36
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media

