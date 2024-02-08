trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719442
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Election 2024 Update: Voting ends in polls marred by violence

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: News is from Pakistan, where voting for the general elections has ended amid violence and firing. And now it's the turn of the results. Today, 6 policemen have died in an attack on a vehicle of Pakistani security forces and a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan area of ​​Pakistan. In Pakistan, only the one wins who has the army at his head. More than 33 percent people in Pakistan have declared Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as their favorite party. Will show you the exit polls of Pakistan elections. This report has accurate information about every seat that Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Imran Khan will get.

All Videos

'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Play Icon12:16
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
Play Icon04:15
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
Play Icon00:25
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
Eruthukattu Festival Unveils Traditional Heroic Sport in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai
Play Icon00:48
 Eruthukattu Festival Unveils Traditional Heroic Sport in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's big statement amid voting
Play Icon02:33
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's big statement amid voting

Trending Videos

'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
play icon12:16
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
play icon4:15
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
play icon0:25
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
Eruthukattu Festival Unveils Traditional Heroic Sport in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai
play icon0:48
Eruthukattu Festival Unveils Traditional Heroic Sport in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's big statement amid voting
play icon2:33
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's big statement amid voting