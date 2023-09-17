trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663503
Pakistan eyes Anantnag...is something big going to happen?

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Today is the fifth day of the operation against terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir... One terrorist hiding in the hills has been killed by the security forces so far... while 2 terrorists are still hiding... which includes Lashkar commander Uzair Khan. ...The army has surrounded them from all sides.. and it is certain that they will be destroyed...
