trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
While on one hand, the whole world was celebrating Lord Rama's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Pakistan appeared to be agitated due to celebrations related to Ram temple in US and Britain. In regard to this, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a huge statement.

All Videos

PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon3:7
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Play Icon12:46
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple
Play Icon1:9
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Play Icon0:40
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Play Icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today

Trending Videos

PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon3:7
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
play icon12:46
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple
play icon1:9
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
play icon0:40
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
play icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today