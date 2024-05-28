Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752994
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan in shock after knowing PM Modi's Wealth

|Updated: May 28, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pakistan Shocked on PM Modi Wealth: Seeing the progress of India, nowadays Pakistanis keep advising their rulers to learn from India. But ever since Pakistanis have come to know that the world's fifth largest economy leader Narendra Modi's wealth is only Rs 3 crore, Pakistani leaders are in trouble. Pakistani leaders who have made illegal wealth across the world and earn profits by selling gifts from foreign countries are now on the target of Pakistan's experts.

All Videos

People protesting against Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Zirakpur
Play Icon02:14
People protesting against Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Zirakpur
Swati Maliwal issues statement in Delhi CM House Assault Case
Play Icon03:17
Swati Maliwal issues statement in Delhi CM House Assault Case
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension
Play Icon02:26
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension
Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
Play Icon01:22
Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.
Play Icon03:28
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.

Trending Videos

People protesting against Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Zirakpur
play icon2:14
People protesting against Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Zirakpur
Swati Maliwal issues statement in Delhi CM House Assault Case
play icon3:17
Swati Maliwal issues statement in Delhi CM House Assault Case
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension
play icon2:26
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for Bail Extension
Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
play icon1:22
Atishi Marlena issues statement on Kejriwal's health
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.
play icon3:28
TMC targets BJP over PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow.