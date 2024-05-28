videoDetails

Pakistan in shock after knowing PM Modi's Wealth

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Pakistan Shocked on PM Modi Wealth: Seeing the progress of India, nowadays Pakistanis keep advising their rulers to learn from India. But ever since Pakistanis have come to know that the world's fifth largest economy leader Narendra Modi's wealth is only Rs 3 crore, Pakistani leaders are in trouble. Pakistani leaders who have made illegal wealth across the world and earn profits by selling gifts from foreign countries are now on the target of Pakistan's experts.