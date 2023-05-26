NewsVideos
Pakistan is unable to handle PoK, says Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham gave a big statement regarding PoK and said, 'PoK needs Ram and Hindustan. PoK is not able to handle Pakistan. Know in detail in this report the complete statement of Baba Bageshwar.

