NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Pakistan' trembled with this action of the Indian Army ... 'Infiltrator' shot dead on LOC

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Army has foiled a major infiltration attempt on LOC in Samba area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. A Pakistani tried to infiltrate from across the border. But BSF jawans have shot the intruder.

All Videos

Know who is behind Bulandshahr conspiracy?
7:52
Know who is behind Bulandshahr conspiracy?
Bulandshahr Mandir: Shiv-Shani and Devi temple vandalized... DM said NSA will be imposed
4:59
Bulandshahr Mandir: Shiv-Shani and Devi temple vandalized... DM said NSA will be imposed
Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
3:38
Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
9 Years Of PM Modi: Modern Marvels Built Under PM Modi's Reign | New Parliament | Chenab Bridge
4:4
9 Years Of PM Modi: Modern Marvels Built Under PM Modi's Reign | New Parliament | Chenab Bridge
Forced conversion case in Udaipur, 'Asif' threatens to repeat 'Sakshi Kand'
3:22
Forced conversion case in Udaipur, 'Asif' threatens to repeat 'Sakshi Kand'

Trending Videos

7:52
Know who is behind Bulandshahr conspiracy?
4:59
Bulandshahr Mandir: Shiv-Shani and Devi temple vandalized... DM said NSA will be imposed
3:38
Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
4:4
9 Years Of PM Modi: Modern Marvels Built Under PM Modi's Reign | New Parliament | Chenab Bridge
3:22
Forced conversion case in Udaipur, 'Asif' threatens to repeat 'Sakshi Kand'
samba kashmir,Intruder shot dead by BSF,BSF kills LOC intruder,pakistani infiltrator,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,Jammu Kashmir,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir,bsf encounter,encounter in Kashmir,encounter in shopian,jammu kashmir news,encounter in jammu & kashmir,jammu and kashmir rajouri encounter,encounter in jammu kashmir,Jammu & Kashmir,encounter in jammu and kashmir today,Rajouri encounter,BSF,LoC,Kashmir news,Zee News,