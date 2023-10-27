trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680558
Pakistan Violates The Ceasefire In Arnia, Jammu, Local Victims Relate Their Agony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on October 26. They started unprovoked firing at BSF posts in Jammu’s Arnia sector. The ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side started around 8 pm on October 26.
