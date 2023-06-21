NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The neighboring country Pakistan has once again shown its fanatical thinking. A notice has been issued to ban Holi festival in Pakistan. There has been a demand to ban playing Holi in the college campus.

All Videos

20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
Women In Traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ Saree Practice Yoga On 9th International Yoga Day
play icon3:30
Women In Traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ Saree Practice Yoga On 9th International Yoga Day
1st Ashes Test 2023: Australia Beat England In A Thrilling Two-Wicket Win
play icon2:8
1st Ashes Test 2023: Australia Beat England In A Thrilling Two-Wicket Win
India will get support of 195 countries, PM Modi will lead through yoga
play icon6:41
India will get support of 195 countries, PM Modi will lead through yoga
Elon Musk responded on the farmer's movement
play icon5:7
Elon Musk responded on the farmer's movement

Trending Videos

20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
Women In Traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ Saree Practice Yoga On 9th International Yoga Day
play icon3:30
Women In Traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ Saree Practice Yoga On 9th International Yoga Day
1st Ashes Test 2023: Australia Beat England In A Thrilling Two-Wicket Win
play icon2:8
1st Ashes Test 2023: Australia Beat England In A Thrilling Two-Wicket Win
India will get support of 195 countries, PM Modi will lead through yoga
play icon6:41
India will get support of 195 countries, PM Modi will lead through yoga
Elon Musk responded on the farmer's movement
play icon5:7
Elon Musk responded on the farmer's movement
Zee Hindustan,Pakistan,Holi in Pakistan,holi festival in pakistan,holi celebration in pakistan,Pakistan news,Holi festival,holi ban in pakistan,Hindus in Pakistan,holi celebrations in pakistan,pakistan hindu attacked,pakistan holi,hindu students attacked in pakistan,Festival,hindus festival in pakistan,holi pakistan,indian holi in pakistan,hindu students thrashed in pakistan,india vs pakistan holi,playing holi in pakistan,Hindu in Pakistan,