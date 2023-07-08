trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632392
Pakistani citizens will not get visa in France?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
France Violence: After the death of a 17-year-old teenager in a police shootout, France has been burning in the fire of riots for the past several days. Till now thousands of rioters have been arrested. But the fire is not taking the name of extinguishing. In the midst of all this, the problems of Pakistan have also increased. A news is going on about France, according to which some Pakistani journalists have claimed that the entry of Pakistani citizens is closed amidst the riots.
