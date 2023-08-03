trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643861
Pakistani Seema Haider will become Bollywood heroine!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Mumbai's production house has offered a film to Seema who came from Pakistan. Amit Jani is seen saying this in the video. Given the financial condition of Seema Haider and Sachin, the offer has been made.

DNA: Honey or 'sweet poison'?
play icon11:46
DNA: Honey or 'sweet poison'?
DNA: Analyzing evidence of organized violence in Nuh!
play icon16:38
DNA: Analyzing evidence of organized violence in Nuh!
DNA: Evidence of 'systematic failure' of police in Nuh violence
play icon11:46
DNA: Evidence of 'systematic failure' of police in Nuh violence
DNA: China's capital drowned, water all around
play icon8:31
DNA: China's capital drowned, water all around
DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!
play icon14:19
DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

