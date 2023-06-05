NewsVideos
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
An Afghan has openly insulted Pakistan's former army chief 'Bajwa' in Paris. Afghani has held Bajwa responsible for the situation in Afghanistan. After which Afghani abused Bajwa profusely.

