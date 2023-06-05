NewsVideos
Pakistan's former Army Chief Qamar Bajwa fiercely settled in Paris, showering streets

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Pakistan's former army chief Qamar Bajwa has settled heavily in Paris. Describing Pakistan as the main villain on the Afghan problem, an Afghan citizen flooded the streets in Pashto language.

