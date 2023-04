videoDetails

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan to appear before Court in Toshakhana Case today

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will be produced today in the Toshakhana case. In this connection, summons was sent to Imran, after which Imran will be produced today. Know in detail in this report what can happen in Imran's muscle.