Pali Accident: Head-on collision in trailer on National Highway, fire in trailer loaded with chemical

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Pali Accident: A trailer collided head-on on the National Highway in Pali, Rajasthan, after which a trailer loaded with chemicals caught fire. The car coming from behind hit the trailer.

