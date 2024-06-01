videoDetails

Panvel Police big revelation on Salman Khan Attack

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Many shocking revelations have been made by Panvel Police regarding the attack on Salman Khan. It is being told that the accused were preparing to use boys under the age of 18 in the attack. 60 to 70 boys associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gang were doing recce of Salman Khan's house, farmhouse and his shooting location. The boys involved in the recce were from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Thane and Gujarat. 20 to 25 people were planning to join the attack together. After preparing for the attack, the date of the attack was to be decided after getting the green signal from Rohit Godara and Anmol Vishnoi.