Papua New Guinea’s PM James Marape Seeks Blessings, Touches PM Narendra Modi’s Feet

|Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea.

