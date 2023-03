videoDetails

Parineeti Chopra Visits Manish Malhotra's Residence Amid Engagement Rumours

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Parineeti was clicked by the paparazzi looking beautiful in a black midi dress featuring off-shoulder detailing and flared sleeves. She paired her outfit with a green and black coloured handbag and pointed-toe black pumps.