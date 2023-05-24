NewsVideos
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Now the protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament House is increasing. Asaduddin Owaisi has placed a demand in front of the Modi government regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. So there 20 parties have boycotted the inauguration.

