Parliament Breaking: Rajya Sabha Chairman-Lok ​​Sabha Speaker will hoist the tricolor in the new Parliament on September 17.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Parliament Breaking: Rajya Sabha Chairman-Lok ​​Sabha Speaker will hoist the tricolor in the new Parliament on 17 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in this program. Let us tell you that 17th September is also PM Modi's birthday.
Apple Launches Watch Series 9 In India: Know Price, Features, Design And More
play icon1:28
Apple Launches Watch Series 9 In India: Know Price, Features, Design And More
Apple Unveils Enhanced Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Environmental Milestone; Know All About It
play icon1:6
Apple Unveils Enhanced Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Environmental Milestone; Know All About It
KOTA Breaking: Another student lost her life in Kota, a student from Jharkhand is preparing for NEET
play icon3:21
KOTA Breaking: Another student lost her life in Kota, a student from Jharkhand is preparing for NEET
Bhopal Breaking: Straight like urination scandal in Bhopal, miscreants beat up over wire fencing
play icon1:30
Bhopal Breaking: Straight like urination scandal in Bhopal, miscreants beat up over wire fencing
UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan
play icon2:40
UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan

