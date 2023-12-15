trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699314
Parliament Security Breach: Accused Mastermind Lalit Jha Nabbed By Delhi Police | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Mastermind Lalit Jha, the key accused in Parliament security breach that took place on Dec 13 was arrested by Delhi police December 14. He was arrested following a massive manhunt by police.

