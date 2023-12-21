trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701305
Parliament security breach accused will appear today infront of Patiala House Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
As per latest reports, accused in the Parliament security breach will appear in Patiala House Court today. It is being told that giving a copy of the FIR to the family members of accused Neelam will also be considered today.

Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
Play Icon6:40
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:12
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Story of brave man who fought with Babar's army
Play Icon17:7
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Story of brave man who fought with Babar's army
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon18:2
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
Play Icon19:16
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry

