trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Sagar Sharma Mother's Exclusive Interview

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach: Loksabha Attack: There was a big lapse in the security of the country's Parliament today. Taking advantage of the failure of security agencies, two people created a ruckus inside the Lok Sabha. One of the accused who entered the Parliament is Sagar Sharma who is a resident of Lucknow. In an Exclusive interview, Deepak Chaurasia talked to Sagar Sharma's mother.

All Videos

High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
Play Icon33:37
High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Play Icon9:57
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Play Icon5:34
 Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Play Icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Play Icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?

Trending Videos

High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
play icon33:37
High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
play icon9:57
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
play icon5:34
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
play icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
play icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
parliament security breach update,sagar sharma mother interview,Pratap Simha,lok sabha security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,Parliament attack,lok sabha security breach news today,loksabha security breach video,security breach in lok sabha live,lok sabha security breach today,Amit Shah,loksabha security breach update,who is sagar sharma,loksabha attack update,sagar sharma ki maa ka video,Neelam Devi,anmol shinde,Manoranjan,4 involved in security breach,