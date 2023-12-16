trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699652
Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Special Cell not to recreate crime scene in Loksabha

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
As per latest reports, now the crime scene will not be recreated. Earlier there was a plan to recreate the scene inside the Parliament but now the scene will not be recreated. According to the Special Cell, there are state-of-the-art CCTV cameras at every gate of the Parliament, everything is recorded in the cameras, apart from this everything was recorded on live TV, hence there is no need for recreation.

Parliament Security Breach Update: Delhi Police reveals fresh details about Parliament security breach
Parliament Security Breach Update: Delhi Police reveals fresh details about Parliament security breach
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centere Government Over Parliament Security Breach
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centere Government Over Parliament Security Breach
Parliament Security Breach Case: Lalit's father came on camera for the first time
Parliament Security Breach Case: Lalit's father came on camera for the first time
Big news about Lalit Jha
Big news about Lalit Jha
Parliament Security Breach due to unemployment and inflation- Rahul Gandhi said
 Parliament Security Breach due to unemployment and inflation- Rahul Gandhi said

