Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Accused Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Narco test of the five accused who attacked Parliament is being conducted in Gujarat. It is being told that the team of Special Cell of Delhi Police has taken him to Ahmedabad on the orders of the court. Polygraph and narco test of five out of six accused will be conducted in Ahmedabad.

