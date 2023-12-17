trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699980
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
New revelations are being made every day in the Parliament infiltration case. So the wheel of politics is also in full speed. According to the police, the accused Manoranjan had already sat in the audience gallery to do a complete X-ray of the security of the Parliament House. And as part of planning, on the day of the incident i.e. 13th December, both the spectators were sitting in the front row of the gallery so that it would be easier to jump into the house. Yesterday it was revealed that accused Sagar Sharma had also planned self-immolation.

