Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
As per latest reports, strings of the conspiracy that was carried out in the Parliament House on 13 December are continuously being connected. Today ZEE NEWS is making such shocking revelations in front of you which have never been revealed before. What do the changing statements of the accused indicate after the discovery of the mastermind of 13th December? Who is the new accused in this episode?

