Parliament Security Breach Update: 92 MPs suspended from both houses of Parliament

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: There was a huge uproar from the opposition in the Lok Sabha regarding the Parliament security breach. After which 46 MPs including Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were simultaneously suspended from Rajya Sabha Parliament. Altogether 92 MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

