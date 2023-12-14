trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699068
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Update: Current rules of entry and how they work

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
According to the latest reports, a significant security lapse has come to light during the winter session of Parliament. In connection with the security breach in Parliament, all four accused have been presented in Patiala House Court. The police had sought a 15-day remand for all the accused, but Delhi Police was granted a 7-day remand for them. Demands for the resignation of Amit Shah in Parliament have been raised. Meanwhile, uproar ensued among MPs in the Lok Sabha.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Play Icon44:37
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Play Icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Play Icon1:55
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
Play Icon8:54
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
Play Icon2:21
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
play icon44:37
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
play icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
play icon1:55
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
play icon8:54
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
play icon2:21
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
parliament security breach update,new rules of parliament entry,parliament security breach update,Lok Sabha,Zee News,