Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:28 AM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind of parliament security breach, Lalit Jha arrested by police in Delhi. Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent all four accused on 7-day police remand.

