Parliament Security Breach Update: The accused were met before infiltration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Delhi Police has arrested the 5th accused Lalit Jha in the case of lapse in security of Parliament. Delhi Police says that Lalit Jha is the mastermind of the entire conspiracy. Police can soon recreate the scene of this incident

