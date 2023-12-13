trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698615
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
On the 22nd anniversary of the December 13 attack, a sense of terror gripped Parliament once again today, marking a significant breach in security. Amidst ongoing proceedings, a young man suddenly leapt from the visitor's gallery into the chamber, jumping onto the tables of the MPs. The entire assembly was startled as the young man, concealed in his shoes, ignited a smoke cracker emitting yellow smoke. Before security personnel could reach him, several MPs surrounded and detained him. Even before security guards could reach him, the MPs subjected him to physical restraint and then handed him over to security. In the visitor's gallery number 4 of the Lok Sabha, a companion of this young man was also seated. He, too, had the intention of staging a similar demonstration but refrained from doing so.

