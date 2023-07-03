trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630363
Party meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 'We want blessings of Pawar saheb'

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Praful Patel EXCLUSIVE: NCP rebel Praful Patel has a special conversation with Zee News. He said that there will be a party meeting in Mumbai on 5th July. 'We seek the blessings of Pawar Saheb'
