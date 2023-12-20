trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701025
Parvesh Verma launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while protesting in support of suspended MPs during the winter session of Parliament. Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi made a video of this incident. A case has been registered on this matter in Defense Colony police station. BJP MP Pravesh Verma has given a big statement regarding this entire incident. Know what all he said.

