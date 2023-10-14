trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675073
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
India launches Operation Ajay: A fierce war continues between Israel and Hamas. In the midst of this war, the Indian government has launched Operation Ajay. Under this operation, the second batch of Indians from Israel has left for India.
