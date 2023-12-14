trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698651
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Following the confirmation that he would not have any written messages on his shoes during the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan, which begins on Thursday in Perth, Usman Khawaja has promised to battle the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his right to voice humanitarian beliefs on the field. During Tuesday's practise, Khawaja reportedly intended to wear his batting spikes with the words "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" printed on them. However, he then said that he would "fight it" and adhere to the rules.

