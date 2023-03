videoDetails

Patanjali Yogpeeth organizes special program on occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

A special program is being organized today at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. During this, about 100 youths will be given initiation into sannyas. This program will be led by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev himself. Know in detail in this report why today's program is special.