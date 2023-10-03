trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670258
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar

Oct 03, 2023
Maharashtra Hospital News Update: About 24 patients have died in Maharashtra's Nanded Hospital in 24 hours. After which now an incident like Nanded has happened in Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra. 10 people including 2 newborns have died.
