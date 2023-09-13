trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661856
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai, 8 fire tenders were busy extinguishing the fire.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai. 8 fire tenders are busy extinguishing the fire. A crowd of spectators gathered at the spot.
