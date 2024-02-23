trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724105
Patna Hungama Breaking: Strong demonstration of Gram Raksha Dal in Patna

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Patna Hungama Breaking: Gram Raksha Dal members have demonstrated strongly in Patna. It is being told that the protesters surrounded the BJP office demanding permanent job. Police used mild force to control the protesters. The protesters have accused them of working without pay.

